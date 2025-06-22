Enegra (EGX) (EGX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $16.24 Billion

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. Enegra (EGX) has a market cap of $16.24 billion and approximately $128.33 thousand worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enegra (EGX) token can currently be bought for about $191.09 or 0.00189913 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Enegra (EGX) has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Enegra (EGX) Profile

Enegra (EGX)’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official website is www.enegragroup.com. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup. Enegra (EGX)’s official message board is www.medium.com/enegra.

Buying and Selling Enegra (EGX)

