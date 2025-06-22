Polymesh One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.46 Million (POLYX)

Polymesh (POLYX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. Over the last week, Polymesh has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar. Polymesh has a market capitalization of $58.38 million and approximately $3.46 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymesh token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polymesh Profile

Polymesh’s total supply is 1,173,003,597 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymesh’s official website is polymesh.network.

Buying and Selling Polymesh

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 1,173,003,597.282069 with 969,910,244.601716 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.11872855 USD and is down -5.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $2,867,798.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

