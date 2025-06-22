Constellation Investments Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Constellation Investments Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 82.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464,000 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up about 1.5% of Constellation Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Constellation Investments Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $31,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWB. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

IWB stock opened at $326.29 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $264.17 and a one year high of $337.76. The stock has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.97.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

