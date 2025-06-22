Flower City Capital Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Flower City Capital raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 730,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,648 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 29.1% of Flower City Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Flower City Capital’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $44,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEU stock opened at $64.85 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $53.65 and a 1-year high of $67.14. The company has a market capitalization of $63.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.10.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

