Atticus Wealth Management LLC Purchases 23,029 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 460,580.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,029 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Constellation Investments Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Constellation Investments Inc. now owns 202,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,123,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 79,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 14,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 570,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,706,000 after acquiring an additional 56,501 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR opened at $106.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.45. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

