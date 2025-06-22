Synergy Asset Management LLC Sells 3,939 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Synergy Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 46.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,939 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $417.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $413.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $397.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $400.79. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $316.14 and a one year high of $429.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.