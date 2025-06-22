Nilsine Partners LLC Trims Stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)

Nilsine Partners LLC reduced its position in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus reduced their target price on Bank of America from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.69.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC stock opened at $45.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.31. The stock has a market cap of $342.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30. Bank of America Corporation has a 1 year low of $33.07 and a 1 year high of $48.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $27.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.56%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

