iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Acquired by MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.20% of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $12,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITA. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,113,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,900,000 after acquiring an additional 140,085 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,244,000 after acquiring an additional 107,163 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 776,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,878,000 after acquiring an additional 25,247 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $68,446,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 311,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,218,000 after acquiring an additional 25,265 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 21.7%

ITA stock opened at $180.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 0.87. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $129.14 and a 1-year high of $183.23.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

