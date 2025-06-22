Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Sells 2,397 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,397 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHF. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 52,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 39,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHF opened at $21.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.85. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $22.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.95.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

