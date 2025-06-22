Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 561,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,991 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $25,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 10,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 4,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $47.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $49.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.46.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

