North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Acquires 219 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,722 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 3.3% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $18,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its stake in Home Depot by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 4,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Home Depot by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,870 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Cyr Financial Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cyr Financial Inc. now owns 1,641 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 46,771 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,141,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. KGI Securities raised shares of Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Gordon Haskett boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.77.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD stock opened at $350.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $362.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $379.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.31 and a 1 year high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a return on equity of 242.51% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.42%.

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. This represents a 24.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. This represents a 23.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

