Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Sells 320 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV cut its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 284.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,221,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,878,000 after acquiring an additional 19,397,896 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,253,526,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,024,119,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,743,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605,152 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20,620.9% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,547,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,136 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $198.93 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $169.32 and a 1-year high of $205.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $194.40 and a 200 day moving average of $196.19. The firm has a market cap of $89.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

