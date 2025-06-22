Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Sells 292 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Family Firm Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 10,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $190.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $186.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.18. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.45 and a fifty-two week high of $206.63.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

