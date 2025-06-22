Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Purchased by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 92.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 750,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,642,000 after acquiring an additional 30,856 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 348,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,469,000 after acquiring an additional 12,023 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.56 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $57.71 and a 52 week high of $59.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.42.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2046 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

