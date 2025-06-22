The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC

Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC cut its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kroger Stock Performance

NYSE:KR opened at $71.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $49.04 and a 12 month high of $73.63.

Insider Activity at Kroger

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $45.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.35 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 1.81%. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kroger news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 31,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $2,160,200.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,684 shares in the company, valued at $5,711,810.72. This represents a 27.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christine S. Wheatley sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $2,162,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,043,905.59. This represents a 23.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,679 shares of company stock valued at $7,865,706 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on KR shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Kroger from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Melius raised Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Melius Research raised Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Kroger from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $58.00 price objective on Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.11.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

