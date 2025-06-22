iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is Ewa LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Ewa LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 162,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,374 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 10.3% of Ewa LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ewa LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $27,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 46,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,976,000 after buying an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 9,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $175.64 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $148.34 and a 12 month high of $187.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.41.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

