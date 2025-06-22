Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.54 and traded as high as $15.69. Verbund shares last traded at $15.69, with a volume of 599 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OEZVY. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Verbund to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Verbund in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Verbund in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.

Get Verbund alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Verbund

Verbund Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.25.

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter.

Verbund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.3934 per share. This represents a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 7th. Verbund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Verbund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchange markets, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments. The company operates hydropower plants with a capacity of 8,417 megawatts (MW); wind farms with a capacity of 798 MW; solar power with a capacity of 253 MW; and two thermal power plants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verbund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verbund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.