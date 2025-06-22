Titon (LON:TON) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Titon Holdings Plc (LON:TON – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 73.66 ($0.99) and traded as high as GBX 85 ($1.14). Titon shares last traded at GBX 82 ($1.10), with a volume of 69,509 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Titon in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Get Titon alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TON

Titon Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £9.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 73.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 74.63.

Titon (LON:TON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported GBX (1.44) (($0.02)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Titon had a negative return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Titon Holdings Plc will post 9.2847318 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Titon

In other Titon news, insider Tom Carpenter purchased 13,806 shares of Titon stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 72 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £9,940.32 ($13,367.83). Corporate insiders own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Titon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Titon Holdings Plc is a leading international manufacturer and supplier of ventilation systems and window and door hardware with a reputation for quality products and high levels of customer service. Formed in 1972 we employ over 150 people in the UK and operate in the USA. Titon is listed on the AIM Market on the London Stock Exchange, ticker is “TON”.

Titon has a strong presence in the UK residential ventilation market with a comprehensive range of mechanical and natural ventilation products and is also a leading supplier of window and door hardware.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Titon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.