Sampo (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Sampo PLC (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.76 and traded as low as $20.51. Sampo shares last traded at $20.91, with a volume of 41,545 shares trading hands.

Sampo Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.58.

Sampo (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion.

Sampo Cuts Dividend

About Sampo

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.4169 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 2.08%. Sampo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.07%.

Sampo Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. It offers property, casualty, liability, accident, sickness, household, homeowner, motor, travel, marine, aviation, transport, forest, livestock, health, workers compensation, car, van, and bike insurance services, as well as reinsurance services.

Featured Articles

