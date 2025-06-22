Spectral Medical (TSE:EDT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Spectral Medical Inc. (TSE:EDT – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.83 and traded as high as C$0.87. Spectral Medical shares last traded at C$0.87, with a volume of 5,274 shares traded.

Spectral Medical Trading Up 1.2%

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.83 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.03. The firm has a market cap of C$244.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Spectral Medical Company Profile

Spectral Medical Inc is focused on the development and commercialization of a treatment for septic shock utilizing its endotoxin activity assay (EAA) diagnostic and the toraymyxin therapeutic. The company also manufactures and sells proprietary reagents. The product line of the company consists of proprietary biochemical, EAA, and instrumentation.

