Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.79 and traded as high as $6.13. Astria Therapeutics shares last traded at $5.86, with a volume of 470,476 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ATXS shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.39.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.10). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Astria Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATXS. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Astria Therapeutics by 317.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 108,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 82,805 shares in the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC grew its position in Astria Therapeutics by 605.3% in the first quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 641,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 550,706 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in Astria Therapeutics by 173.2% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 28,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Astria Therapeutics by 503.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 92,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 76,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its position in Astria Therapeutics by 5.0% in the first quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 314,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

