SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$25.51 and traded as high as C$25.64. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at C$25.32, with a volume of 576,833 shares changing hands.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$26.75 in a research note on Monday, May 12th.
SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.
