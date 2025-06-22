Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.37 and traded as high as $4.79. Information Services Group shares last traded at $4.55, with a volume of 229,420 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on III shares. Sidoti raised shares of Information Services Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Information Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Information Services Group from $3.75 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on III

Information Services Group Stock Down 4.0%

Information Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company has a market capitalization of $219.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $698,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Information Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Information Services Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 5,582,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,422,000 after purchasing an additional 159,141 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,446,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 63,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 110,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 9,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.