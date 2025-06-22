JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts (LON:JEMI) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Inc (LON:JEMI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 137.80 ($1.85) and traded as high as GBX 144.50 ($1.94). JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts shares last traded at GBX 144 ($1.94), with a volume of 505,615 shares traded.

JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Trading Up 0.7%

The firm has a market capitalization of £400.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 137.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 134.75.

JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts (LON:JEMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 4th. The company reported GBX 1.48 ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 72.95%.

About JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Investment Trust plc provides a diversified income-oriented way to tap into the growth potential of global emerging markets.

Key points:

Expertise – Extensive network of country and sector specialists from one of the longest established emerging market teams in the industry.

Portfolio – Focused on finding sustainable businesses that have good dividend growth prospects.

Results – Provides a lower risk way to access emerging markets, by investing in stable companies with regular income and good governance structures.

Why invest in this trust

The trust primarily seeks a dividend yield which is higher than the average emerging market company but also growth companies in this exciting equity sector.

