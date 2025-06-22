Mendota Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 7,692 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1,556,200.0% in the first quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 31,124 shares during the period. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 132,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,725,000 after buying an additional 5,728 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $102.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.99. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.95 and a 12-month high of $103.61.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

