Refined Wealth Management Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Refined Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 64,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,115,000. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 9.1% of Refined Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,257,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,359,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,615 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,858,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,118,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,314 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,106,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,010,000 after purchasing an additional 311,671 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,151,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,223,000 after purchasing an additional 601,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,542,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,565,000 after purchasing an additional 154,064 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $173.34 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $150.43 and a 1 year high of $182.38. The firm has a market cap of $275.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.37.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

