Praxis Investment Management Inc. Has $1.10 Million Position in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX)

Praxis Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,180 shares during the quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSX opened at $32.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.10. CSX Corporation has a 1 year low of $26.22 and a 1 year high of $37.10.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). CSX had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSX Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus set a $32.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CSX from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.14.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

