Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,190 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 196.3% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 216,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 143,744 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth $201,000. World Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 237,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 63,359 shares in the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 2,865,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,255,000 after acquiring an additional 365,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 37,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 15,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T opened at $27.79 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.14 and a 1-year high of $29.03. The stock has a market cap of $199.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $30.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

T has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.76.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

