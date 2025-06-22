Cassia Capital Partners LLC Acquires 1,541 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,918 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up approximately 0.8% of Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $27.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.80. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.14 and a 1 year high of $29.03. The company has a market capitalization of $199.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities increased their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.76.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AT&T

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.