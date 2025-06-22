Threshold (T) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $176.51 Million

Threshold (T) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. One Threshold token can now be bought for $0.0177 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Threshold has a market capitalization of $176.51 million and $74.79 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Threshold Profile

T is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,155,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,155,000,000 with 10,129,331,389.15684 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01746683 USD and is up 1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 171 active market(s) with $66,865,559.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

