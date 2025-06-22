Coinbase Wrapped BTC Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $4.44 Billion (CBBTC)

Coinbase Wrapped BTC (CBBTC) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 22nd. One Coinbase Wrapped BTC token can currently be bought for approximately $102,965.07 or 1.01043631 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Coinbase Wrapped BTC has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion and $303.51 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Coinbase Wrapped BTC has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Coinbase Wrapped BTC

Coinbase Wrapped BTC launched on September 11th, 2024. Coinbase Wrapped BTC’s total supply is 43,144 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped BTC’s official Twitter account is @coinbase. The official website for Coinbase Wrapped BTC is coinbase.com/campaigns/cbbtc.

Coinbase Wrapped BTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped BTC (CBBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Coinbase Wrapped BTC has a current supply of 43,000.11789547. The last known price of Coinbase Wrapped BTC is 102,638.82814769 USD and is down -0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 162 active market(s) with $250,229,401.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coinbase.com/campaigns/cbbtc.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinbase Wrapped BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coinbase Wrapped BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

