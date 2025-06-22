STP (STPT) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 22nd. During the last week, STP has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. STP has a market capitalization of $96.13 million and $4.69 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STP token can now be bought for about $0.0495 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00002730 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00015624 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00005115 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00001998 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000013 BTC.

STP Token Profile

STP (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. Its launch date was June 8th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @awenetwork_ai. STP’s official website is www.awenetwork.ai. STP’s official message board is www.awenetwork.ai/blog.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “AWE (AWE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Base platform. AWE has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 1,942,420,283.02706707 in circulation. The last known price of AWE is 0.05061068 USD and is down -4.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $5,293,910.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.awenetwork.ai/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

