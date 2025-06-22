Crews Bank & Trust Grows Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Crews Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 2.2% of Crews Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Crews Bank & Trust’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $13,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.2%

RSP opened at $177.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.99. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $150.35 and a twelve month high of $188.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.31.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

