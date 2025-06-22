Cassia Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 57.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,467 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 4,642.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,852,238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $349,627,000 after buying an additional 2,792,092 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 45,919,327 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,628,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,013 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,193,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 14,784.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,281,374 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $164,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,765 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,192,314 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,230,014,000 after purchasing an additional 781,282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $515,767.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,098,240.32. The trade was a 7.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Barclays lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 target price (up previously from $144.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, June 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.48.

EOG Resources Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $125.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.56. The firm has a market cap of $68.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.74. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.52 and a twelve month high of $138.18.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 26.14%. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. Analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 36.18%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

