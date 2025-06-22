MBE Wealth Management LLC Takes $214,000 Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,542,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,397,000 after acquiring an additional 169,120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $494,019,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,714,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,599,000 after purchasing an additional 628,128 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,406,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,101,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,749,000 after purchasing an additional 52,070 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

FTCS stock opened at $88.94 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $80.66 and a 1 year high of $94.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.2159 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.