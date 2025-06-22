Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Acquired by WealthCare Investment Partners LLC

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofi Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 698.6% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $41.97 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $46.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.44. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.24.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

