Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 3,470 Shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,119 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for about 0.5% of Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Salesforce were worth $16,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider R David Schmaier sold 6,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.31, for a total transaction of $1,762,784.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,141,957.90. The trade was a 16.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 6,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $1,975,615.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,219,490. The trade was a 13.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,111 shares of company stock worth $9,299,283 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $260.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $249.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.38. Salesforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.00 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $268.51 and a 200-day moving average of $297.25.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 25.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Guggenheim raised Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Salesforce from $311.00 to $309.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.08.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

