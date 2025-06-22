MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) and HealthWarehouse.com (OTCMKTS:HEWA) Financial Review

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) and HealthWarehouse.com (OTCMKTS:HEWA – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.9% of MakeMyTrip shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of HealthWarehouse.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of MakeMyTrip shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.5% of HealthWarehouse.com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

MakeMyTrip has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HealthWarehouse.com has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MakeMyTrip $978.34 million 10.42 $95.10 million $0.83 110.42 HealthWarehouse.com $33.61 million 0.17 -$330,000.00 ($0.01) -10.00

This table compares MakeMyTrip and HealthWarehouse.com”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

MakeMyTrip has higher revenue and earnings than HealthWarehouse.com. HealthWarehouse.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MakeMyTrip, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares MakeMyTrip and HealthWarehouse.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MakeMyTrip 9.72% 12.13% 8.00% HealthWarehouse.com 0.22% -2.42% 1.48%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for MakeMyTrip and HealthWarehouse.com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MakeMyTrip 0 0 2 0 3.00 HealthWarehouse.com 0 0 0 0 0.00

MakeMyTrip currently has a consensus price target of $127.50, suggesting a potential upside of 39.12%. Given MakeMyTrip’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe MakeMyTrip is more favorable than HealthWarehouse.com.

Summary

MakeMyTrip beats HealthWarehouse.com on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels and packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance. The company allows travelers to research, plan, book, and purchase travel services and products through its websites, such as makemytrip.com, goibibo.com, redbus.in, makemytrip.com.sg, and makemytrip.ae; and other technology-enhanced distribution channels, such as call centers, travel stores, and travel agents network, as well as mobile service platform. The company serves leisure and corporate travelers. MakeMyTrip Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Gurugram, India.

About HealthWarehouse.com

HealthWarehouse.com, Inc. operates an online and mail order pharmacy. The company markets a range of generic, brand name, and pet prescription medicines, as well as over-the-counter (OTC) medications and products. It sells its products in 50 states and the District of Columbia in the United States to focus on the out-of-pocket prescription drug market. The company sells prescription medications and OTC products to individual consumers over the Internet. HealthWarehouse.com, Inc. is headquartered in Florence, Kentucky.

