Madison Wealth Partners Inc Decreases Holdings in MGE Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc trimmed its stake in shares of MGE Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the quarter. MGE Energy makes up 0.7% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Madison Wealth Partners Inc owned approximately 0.08% of MGE Energy worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of MGE Energy by 9,697.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 456,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,413,000 after buying an additional 451,591 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in MGE Energy by 145.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,719,000 after buying an additional 86,423 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 106,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,017,000 after purchasing an additional 61,200 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 307.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 78,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,408,000 after purchasing an additional 59,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in MGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $4,556,000. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on MGEE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded MGE Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MGE Energy from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

MGE Energy Price Performance

Shares of MGE Energy stock opened at $88.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.17 and a 200 day moving average of $91.35. MGE Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.27 and a 12 month high of $109.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $218.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.42 million. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 18.22%. On average, research analysts expect that MGE Energy Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is 50.85%.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

