iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Acquired by Veridan Wealth LLC

Veridan Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Veridan Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Veridan Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $5,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. CX Institutional acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

OEF stock opened at $291.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.02. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $232.57 and a 52-week high of $300.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.32.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

