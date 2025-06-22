Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC Trims Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 61,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFV opened at $61.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.82. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $51.05 and a 1 year high of $64.69.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

