Consolidated Investment Group LLC Purchases New Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,700 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,572,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at $16,253,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in United Rentals by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,994,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $499,748.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,957.06. The trade was a 26.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.28, for a total value of $688,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,697.44. This trade represents a 11.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals Price Performance

URI opened at $705.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $673.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $685.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.70. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $525.91 and a 1 year high of $896.98.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $8.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.92 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.15 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $760.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on United Rentals from $770.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $705.00 to $666.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group raised United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $485.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Cfra Research raised United Rentals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $753.64.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

