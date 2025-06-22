Center for Financial Planning Inc. Takes $177,000 Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $431.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. UBS Group lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cummins from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Cummins from $451.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $357.25.

Insider Activity

In other Cummins news, Director John H. Stone purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $332.08 per share, for a total transaction of $332,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,441 shares in the company, valued at $810,607.28. The trade was a 69.40% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI opened at $314.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $311.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $334.61. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.02 and a 12-month high of $387.90.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $1.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.22%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

