LVZ Inc. Sells 72 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH)

LVZ Inc. decreased its position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PH. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, June 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wolfe Research cut Parker-Hannifin from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $717.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $719.71.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.1%

PH stock opened at $651.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $636.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $642.56. The stock has a market cap of $83.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.34. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a twelve month low of $488.45 and a twelve month high of $718.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.72 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $1.80 dividend. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jay Reidy sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.37, for a total transaction of $93,055.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,230.71. The trade was a 6.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.