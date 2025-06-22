Renewable Energy Stocks To Consider – June 21st

Southern, EMCOR Group, Quanta Services, Bank of New York Mellon, Rockwell Automation, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras, and WEC Energy Group are the seven Renewable Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Renewable energy stocks are shares of companies engaged in the development, production or distribution of power generated from inexhaustible sources such as wind, solar, hydroelectric, geothermal and biomass. Investing in these stocks gives shareholders exposure to the growth and innovation in clean-energy technologies, with performance influenced by factors like government incentives, technological advances and global energy demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Renewable Energy stocks within the last several days.

Southern (SO)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Shares of Southern stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.09. The stock had a trading volume of 10,746,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,605,093. Southern has a twelve month low of $76.96 and a twelve month high of $94.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.75 and its 200 day moving average is $87.33.

EMCOR Group (EME)

EMCOR Group, Inc. provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Shares of EME stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $485.19. 1,452,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,796. EMCOR Group has a fifty-two week low of $319.49 and a fifty-two week high of $545.30. The firm has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $444.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $439.39.

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

NYSE:PWR traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $360.51. 1,563,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,396. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $53.45 billion, a PE ratio of 58.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.07. Quanta Services has a twelve month low of $227.08 and a twelve month high of $367.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $326.30 and its 200-day moving average is $305.54.

Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Shares of BK stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $91.58. 6,110,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,095,880. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1 year low of $58.19 and a 1 year high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.25. The company has a market cap of $65.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.08.

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

ROK stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $320.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,083,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,841. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $215.00 and a twelve month high of $328.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $288.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.42, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.38.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Shares of NYSE PBR traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.08. The stock had a trading volume of 26,366,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,937,383. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.95. The company has a market capitalization of $84.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.84. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $15.73.

WEC Energy Group (WEC)

WEC Energy Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

NYSE WEC traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,183,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,960. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.74 and its 200 day moving average is $102.94. WEC Energy Group has a twelve month low of $77.47 and a twelve month high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.45.

