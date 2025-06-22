CML Microsystems (LON:CML) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

CML Microsystems plc (LON:CML – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 249.84 ($3.36) and traded as low as GBX 233 ($3.13). CML Microsystems shares last traded at GBX 240 ($3.23), with a volume of 5,022 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of CML Microsystems in a research report on Friday, March 28th.

Get CML Microsystems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CML

CML Microsystems Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of £38.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 251.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 249.84.

In other CML Microsystems news, insider Nigel G. Clark acquired 9,250 shares of CML Microsystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 215 ($2.89) per share, with a total value of £19,887.50 ($26,744.89). Company insiders own 43.34% of the company’s stock.

CML Microsystems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CML develops mixed-signal, RF and microwave semiconductors for global communications markets. The Group utilises a combination of outsourced manufacturing and in-house testing with trading operations in the UK, Asia and USA. CML targets sub-segments within Communication markets with strong growth profiles and high barriers to entry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CML Microsystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CML Microsystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.