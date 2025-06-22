Bavarian Nordic (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Bavarian Nordic (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.35 and traded as high as $9.03. Bavarian Nordic shares last traded at $8.92, with a volume of 1,173 shares traded.

Bavarian Nordic Stock Down 0.8%

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.34.

Get Bavarian Nordic alerts:

Bavarian Nordic (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $189.89 million for the quarter. Bavarian Nordic had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 11.89%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bavarian Nordic will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bavarian Nordic

Bavarian Nordic A/S develops, manufactures, and commercializes life-saving vaccines. The company offers non-replicating smallpox and monkeypox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names; rabies vaccine for human use under the Rabipur/RabAvert name; tick-borne encephalitis vaccine under the Encepur name; and Ebola vaccine under the MVABEA name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bavarian Nordic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bavarian Nordic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.