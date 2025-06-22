Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.25 and traded as high as $5.58. Materialise shares last traded at $5.39, with a volume of 50,655 shares trading hands.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $318.39 million, a PE ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 1.57.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $71.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.00 million. Materialise had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 3.77%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Materialise NV will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTLS. Randolph Co Inc acquired a new stake in Materialise in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Materialise in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Materialise in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Materialise in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Materialise in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

