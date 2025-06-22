Selectis Health (OTCMKTS:GBCS) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Selectis Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBCS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.93 and traded as low as $1.80. Selectis Health shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

Selectis Health Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of -0.52.

Selectis Health (OTCMKTS:GBCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.49 million for the quarter.

Selectis Health Company Profile

Selectis Health owns and/or operates healthcare facilities in Arkansas, Georgia, Ohio, and Oklahoma, providing a wide array of living services, speech, occupational, physical therapies, social services, and other rehabilitation and healthcare services. Selectis focuses on building strategic relationships with local communities in which its partnership can improve the quality of care for facility residents.

