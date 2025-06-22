Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.56 and traded as low as $13.51. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund shares last traded at $13.55, with a volume of 39,792 shares.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Stock Up 0.3%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.55.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income Fund

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCV. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,775,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $970,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,037,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 265,938 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,211,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

