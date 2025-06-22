Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.56 and traded as low as $13.51. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund shares last traded at $13.55, with a volume of 39,792 shares.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Stock Up 0.3%
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.55.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 12%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income Fund
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Virtus Convertible & Income Fund
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- More Than a Monetary Metal: Silver’s Case for Outperformance
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Retail Sales Signal Upside for These 3 Consumer Stocks
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- GE Aerospace Turns Engines Into Long-Term Profits
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.